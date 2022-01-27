Medak with highest Covid positivity rate of 6.5%

Hyderabad: While Telangana is witnessing a peak in Covid-19 cases during the current third wave of Covid-19, Medak district in the State has the highest positivity rate of 6.5 per cent out of all 31 districts in the State.

Speaking to The Hans India, Director of State Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said as Covid-19 is not severe in the State there is no need to impose night curfew.

Giving clarity about the Covid-19 situation and night curfew in Telangana, Dr Rao said, "Night curfew implementation is only needed if the positivity rate exceeds 10 per cent." He explained that the current positivity rate in the State is 3.16 per cent and the rate have not exceeded 10 per cent in any of the districts of Telangana.

He said that medical health department have also submitted a report on Covid situation in the high court.

According to the Director the current positivity rate of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is 4.26 per cent and 4.22 per cent in Medchal-Malkajigiri. While, Medak district has the highest positivity rate of 6.5 per cent and Kothagudem 1.14 per cent.

"The occupancy of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and oxygen beds in the State is 61 per cent. Both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests are being regularly conducted. On an average the health department is conducting about 1 lakh tests on weekdays," added Rao.

A statewide door-to-door fever survey in underway. 1.78 lakh home isolation kits were provided to those with symptoms within three days and 58 per cent of those under the age of 15 to 18 years have received first dose of vaccine and precautionary dose has also been administered to 2.16 lakh people including frontline workers, health care workers, police officials and senior citizens above 60 years having comorbidities.