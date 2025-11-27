Medigadda was blown up with gelatin sticks, fumes BRS neta

Hyderabad: BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the Medigadda barrage was also blown up with gelatin sticks and the same was reported in Mahadevpur police station by the executive engineer in October 2023.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan along with MLA P Kaushik Reddy, Praveen Kumar lashed out at the Ministers alleging that the mafia leaders have become ministers in the state. The people of Telangana are suffering because of such people becoming ministers. “Blowing up check dams is worth a hundred murders. The check dams were blown up with bombs. Having worked as an SP in Naxallite-affected areas, I know that two places in Karimnagar area were blasted. One was the Kaleshwaram project and the other was the Tanukula check dam. Palakurthi Deputy Executive Engineer filed a complaint about the check dam blast,” said Praveen Kumar.

Praveen Kumar further said that as per the engineer, the farmers called and told that there was a loud noise at 10 pm. The government suffered a loss of Rs 3 crore due to the destruction of check dams. Medigadda Assistant Engineer Ravikanth filed a complaint in the Mahadevpur police station on the midnight of October 21, 2023, alleging a blast in Medigadda. The Tanukula check dam blast was the same as the Medagadda blast. Why didn't Bandi Sanjay file a complaint with the NDSA regarding the Tanukula check dam blast? Why isn't the CBI investigating, he questioned.

The BRS leader alleged that Congress party leaders were bombing check dams for illegal income. They are sending bundles of illegal money to Delhi. The welfare of farmers was not important to the Congress party. Farmers are committing suicide due to many problems. Those who blasted the Kaleshwaram project are in Gandhi Bhavan. If an investigation is conducted as a sign, the culprits can be caught, he said.