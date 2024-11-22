Live
- TCS will commence ops in Visakha in 3 months: Lokesh
- Pawan, 2 other ministers rule out VSP privatisation
- HC Bench In Kurnool: House passes unanimous resolution
- Low Pressure Area Likely in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecasted for AP
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new gold jewellery
- Collector reviews arrangements for Guv’s visit
- 13 members of robbery gang arrested
- Country’s development depends on youth’s progress: Collector Vinod
- Exports picking up as mfg gains steam
- CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference Today
Just In
MEIL dispatches refinery equipment for Mongolia
Highlights
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has organised a flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery in Mongolia on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has organised a flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery in Mongolia on Thursday.
MEIL Director P Doraiah stated on this occasion, “We are delighted to commence the first dispatch of refinery equipment to Mongolia. Our dedicated workforce is executing this critical refinery project with exceptional skill and commitment, overcoming challenges in Mongolia.” Mongol Refinery CEO, Altantsetseg, said, “The governments of India and Mongolia are working together to strengthen bilateral relations.
This refinery is Mongolia’s first-ever oil refinery. MEIL is executing three of the four packages of the Mongol Refinery project.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS