MEIL dispatches refinery equipment for Mongolia

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has organised a flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery in Mongolia on Thursday.

MEIL Director P Doraiah stated on this occasion, “We are delighted to commence the first dispatch of refinery equipment to Mongolia. Our dedicated workforce is executing this critical refinery project with exceptional skill and commitment, overcoming challenges in Mongolia.” Mongol Refinery CEO, Altantsetseg, said, “The governments of India and Mongolia are working together to strengthen bilateral relations.

This refinery is Mongolia’s first-ever oil refinery. MEIL is executing three of the four packages of the Mongol Refinery project.