  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

MEIL dispatches refinery equipment for Mongolia

MEIL dispatches refinery equipment for Mongolia
x
Highlights

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has organised a flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery in Mongolia on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has organised a flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery in Mongolia on Thursday.

MEIL Director P Doraiah stated on this occasion, “We are delighted to commence the first dispatch of refinery equipment to Mongolia. Our dedicated workforce is executing this critical refinery project with exceptional skill and commitment, overcoming challenges in Mongolia.” Mongol Refinery CEO, Altantsetseg, said, “The governments of India and Mongolia are working together to strengthen bilateral relations.

This refinery is Mongolia’s first-ever oil refinery. MEIL is executing three of the four packages of the Mongol Refinery project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick