Metro Board braces for supply of adequate piped water in city

Hyderabad: To tide over the water crisis during the summer in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) geared up to provide maximum piped water supply to the consumers. The water board was making emergency pumping arrangements to draw water from dead storage. The works have already commenced, and emergency pumping will start at Nagarjuna Sagar on April 15 and at Yellampally on May 1.

The State government decided to build new state-of-the-art water treatment plants to avoid freshwater problems. Sudarshan Reddy, managing director, HMWSSB, inspected the suitable site on Wednesday for constructing three state-of-the-art vertical water treatment plants with a capacity of three MLD in the Gandipet, Kokapet, and Puppalaguda areas of the Gandipet Canal. These vertical water treatment plants will be constructed on Gandipet Conduit to treat additional water supplied from the Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar reservoirs. The Water Board reiterated that there was no shortage of drinking water supply in Hyderabad. At present, water is being supplied to the city from Nagarjuna Sagar, Ellampalli, Manjira, and Singur. Apart from this, water is also supplied from the twin reservoirs, Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar.

Sudarshan Reddy stated that the demand for water board tankers has increased due to the depletion of underground water in ORR. An additional 9 million litres per day (MLDs) of water are being supplied in the nearby areas of Gandipet, Kokapet, and Puppalaguda. Filling stations will also be arranged so that water tankers are available 24 hours a day in these areas. “We will supply enough drinking water to the people of Hyderabad, and eligible customers are also being provided free water supply. The Sunkishala project is in brisk progress. It will be completed by the end of December 2024.”. Currently, 644 tankers are in operation. On April 2, 6,593 trips were provided, with tanker trips occurring both during the day and at night. The tanker demand is increasing due to the depletion of the groundwater table. As per the survey, most tanker bookings have been received from the Western part of the city, including Manikonda, Gacchibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills, he added.