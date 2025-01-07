Metro Rail: First batch of cheques given to affected property owners

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the metro rail project in the Old City, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with the Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy, distributed the first batch of cheques for land acquisition for the metro rail on Monday. The cheques are part of the process for acquiring land for the 7.5 km metro line running from MGBS to the Chandrayangutta route.

As many as 41 owners of 34 affected properties on the route were paid a Rs 20 crore compensation. According to HMRL, a compensation of about Rs 1,000 crore will be paid for a total of 1,100 properties along the 7.5 km route.

On this occasion, NVS Reddy said that appropriate compensation is being paid to those who lose their properties for road widening and construction of the metro rail in the Old City as per the orders of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and that the suggestions of Asad Owaisi have been taken into consideration in this process.

He said that the second phase of the metro construction will be undertaken with more facilities than the first phase, with which the Old City will be transformed. He said that as per the suggestion of the MP, modern facilities such as skywalks and footpaths will be provided from the proposed metro stations to tourist areas like Charminar, Lad Bazaar, and Salar Jung Museum. He said that the CM’s directive is for the development of the Old City and accordingly, the metro is being made available to the residents of the Old City.

NVS Reddy said, “We are ready to fulfill the CM’s resolve to complete the Old City Metro in four years at an estimated cost of Rs 2,741 crore.” He revealed that arrangements are also being made to start the advanced multi-level parking project with German Puzzle Technology in Nampally next month, which will also be the gateway to the development of Old City.

Asad Owaisi said that the Metro Rail, which the residents of Old City have been waiting for a long time, is now being implemented, and he is grateful to the Chief Minister for this. Asad appealed to the Metro MD to give due priority to the affected land losers to set up businesses at the upcoming metro stations.