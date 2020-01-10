Million March: Telangana State Minorities Commission moved against police

Hyderabad: TS & AP JAC against CAA & NRC on Thursday lodged a complaint with Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) alleging harassment by the Hyderabad police to the organisers and participants of Million March, which was conducted peacefully on January 4.

In a memorandum submitted to chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin, the JAC leaders alleged that the police have registered 25 cases against the organisers and the common people who took part in the event and were being harassed by the local police, despite High Court's intervention over granting permission.

"The Commissioner of police in a vindictive approach is going on booking cases in each police stations on JAC organisers and innocent Muslim Youth who were carrying National Flag on roads leading to Dharna Chowk on flimsy grounds.

Till now 25 FIR's have been issued and convener JAC has been shown as A1 in all cases," pointed out the organisers. The chairman after reading the JAC plea informed that he would seek a report from DGP TS on this issue and take necessary steps.

CPS seeks Commission's intervention

Meanwhile, Centre for Peace Studies (CPS) coordinator, SQ Masood also submitted a representation regarding the CAA and requested the Commission to intervene for safeguarding the interests of community.

"We urge you to please intervene in the matter and challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as unconstitutional, violating the rights of the Muslim minority community."

While replying to the petitioner, the Commission and all its Members unanimously decided to forward the petition to State government for further necessary action.