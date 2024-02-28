Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Miltenyi Biotec's entry into the Indian market

On Tuesday, German products and services provider Miltenyi Biotec announced the opening of its first office in India and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE). The company's mission is to support biomedical discovery and advanced cellular therapy.

From proof of concept through pre-clinical/clinical development and commercialization, the firm's press release states that the CoE will be the first of its kind in India, providing classroom and hands-on training on cell and gene therapy approaches. The announcement was made following a meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Boris Stoffel, Managing Director of Miltenyi Biotec, among others. According to the announcement, the CoE will also make it easier for scientists, clinicians, and researchers in India to gain access to manufacturing solutions, research, and expertise.

In the words of Telangana CM Revath Reddy on the German biomedical company in India,

"It gives me immense pleasure to note that this centre will be an important node to help advance novel therapies within the scientific community and promises access to healthcare options for patients both in India and worldwide. I welcome Miltenyi to the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana. I'm also happy to note that the centre will offer training in cell and gene therapy to academia and industry, which aligns with our vision of skilling university."

Cell and gene therapy training in Hyderabad

As Boris Stoffel mentioned, Miltenyi Biotec is working to ensure that patients with significant unmet medical needs can access innovative treatments. He said, "Our single-minded focus is to drive accessibility, affordability, and availability of cell and gene therapies by local development and manufacturing in India."