Minister directs Collectors to expeditiously resolve Bhu Bharati issues in pilot mandals

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed the officials to scrutinise the applications received in the four mandals of Maddur, Lingampeta, Venkatapur and Nelakondapalli, where the Bhu Bharati Act is being implemented on a pilot basis, and resolve the land issues expeditiously.

He held a video conference with the district collectors of Mulugu, Kamareddy, Khammam and Narayanpet on Monday regarding the implementation of Bhu Bharati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that farmers will get their problems resolved at the revenue offices itself without approaching any courts. He said that officials will come to the people and solve their land problems without spending a penny.

The Minister instructed the officials that if any of the applications are received, a thorough examination should be done and a decision has to be arrived at without rejecting it. He suggested that the applications can be made online at any time. “From today, we have provided the facility of online registration to Tahsildars. The applications received in the four districts should be discussed and a solution should be reached by the end of the month on the main issues,” he said.