Minister Koppula Eshwar assures to consider legislators' request

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Friday assured to consider the members' request of having MLA quota in the admission process to social welfare residential schools.

Several members demanded the government to have an MLA quota for the admission into residential schools during the Question Hour on Friday.

Replying to them, the Minister informed that 603 new residential schools were opened after the formation of Telangana, including 104 for Scheduled Castes, 53 for Scheduled Tribes, 204 for Minorities and 242 for Backward Classes. He added that the government was spending Rs 57,282 a year on every student of the residential schools and also paying Rs 174.25 crore towards rent for buildings taken to run the schools.

Responding to MLAs demand of taking constituency as a unit instead of district for setting up of schools, the minister said that the government was going to start new residential schools and with increase in number of schools, constituency would be taken as a unit.

With regard to facilities, Eshwar accepted that the facilities were not up to the mark in rural areas. However, he assured to look into the problem.

Meanwhile, MLA A Sakku demanded English medium in tribal Gurukulams. Another legislator G Kishore urged the government to take constituencies as a unit to ensure students don't face the issue of non-local.