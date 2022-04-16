Minister Niranjan counters BJP charges on development in Palamuru

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday asked BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan reddy whether it was not a fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the State government to take up the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRRLIP) during an election meeting in Mahbubnagar in 2014?

The minister said the State had taken up the PRRLIP on its own. The Centre has not given even 25 paise to the project. The Telangana BJP leaders have never asked the Centre to accord the status of a national project to PRRLIP.

He asked both the BJP leaders why the Centre accorded national project status to the Upper Bhadra Project in Karnataka and not to PRRLIP and whether it is detrimental to Nadigadda and combined Mahbubnagar?

Similarly, when the Centre could accord national project status to Upper Bhadra Project, why it is not giving the same to the PRRLIP. Why the Karimnagar MP and the Union minister were not asking the Centre for the same, he questioned.

Niranjan Reddy also questioned the delay in the Centre not finalising the share in the Krishna river water of Telangana, instead of trying to seek control of the Krishna water through the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The minister asked whether the BJP leaders have any sense of shame in patting and crediting themselves for procurement of paddy after politicising it in the name of boiled rice.

Asserting that the Centre has no role in the State providing water to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour free power, Rythu Bhima scheme. he asked Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy if they can call themselves people's representatives from the State for failing to question the Centre after it had shunned its responsibility to procure farm produce from Telangana. He dared the BJP whether the Union minister can assure to bring Rs 500 crore from the Centre to Jogulamba temple, like the way the CM developed Yadadri with Rs 1,200 crore.

"Similarly, can the BJP leaders get sanction for the Gadwal-Macharla railway line, a dream for decades of people of Mahbubnagar." He advised them to answer his questions and 'stop spreading lies to people and take them for a raid.'