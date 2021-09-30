Minister Niranjan Reddy pulls up officials for slow pace of irrigation project works

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday expressed displeasure at officials for the delay in completion of irrigation projects like Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and some related small works.

He held a review meeting at Wanaparthy collectorate with officials.

The minister sought to know why the work of the irrigation projects was getting delayed. Reddy instructed them to use workers of the employment guarantee scheme for completing the development works.

He pulled up officials for slow pace of irrigation projects and reservoirs works. "All reservoirs and ponds should get water to irrigate crops as planned without any delay", he directed.

Asking top officials to work from the collectorate, he said that works should be completed without any delay. Irrigation and other wings should coordinate for speedy completion of projects and reservoirs, he said.

"Speed up works to ensure water reaches Narlapur, Vattem, Edulapur, Karvena and other reservoirs, the minister stated Reddy said work of ongoing projects will be reviewed from time to time to ensure quality. "Our programmes are coined to ensure that farmers get welfare and increase farm production.

He stated that schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu', 'Rythu Bhima', 24-hour power supply are ideal to other States. The minister pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was spending huge funds for the welfare of farmers.