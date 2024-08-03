Minister seeks views from public on Dharani alternative

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that a draft law replacing Dharani portal was kept in the public domain (CCLA website) on Friday and sought people of the state to give their valuable suggestions on the new law.

The Minister made these comments while replying to a Short Discussion on ‘Telangana Land Rights and Reforms’. The Minister said that from today onwards, suggestions will be taken up from the people. The bill will be placed on CCLA website for three weeks. If people want to suggest they can also come to the office of the CCLA at Nampally station road. The Minister said that they have toured 18 States and brought this draft and corrected the flaws. The Minister informed that for the applications pending in Dharani, the powers wrested with the collectors will now be given to MROs, RDOs and Additional Collectors. Applications will be cleared. There will be a reason for rejecting the applications. When the new law is brought, the suggestions from the members will be taken in the Assembly, he said.

In an indirect reference to the former Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, the Minister alleged that two persons had created this Dharani by cheating. It is 100 per cent fact that they have deceived people in the name of Dharani. If this was correct, people would have got benefitted. The Dharana was brought without consulting all sections.

Srinivas Reddy alleged that the land records of the people (2.5 crore properties) were mortgaged to a Singapore Company involved in Dharani. Before this Dharani was brought there was provision of ‘Sada Bainama’ but after Dharani came, there is no mention about Sada Bainama. People of the State have supported those who said they will throw Dharani into the Bay of Bengal, he added.

The Revenue Minister informed that the government wanted to check the pending applications in the state. As many as 2.45 lakh applications were pending. Before the Parliament elections the pendency was decreased to 1.19 lakh and now 1.18 lakh applications were pending. The Yacharam Mandal in Rangareddy District was taken as a pilot project and there were 2,300 applications for corrections. Similarly, in Nagarjunsagar two senior officials were appointed for two mandals to check for applications and the report is awaited, he said.