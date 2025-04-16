Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta Brings ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ to Hyderabad

Miss India 2023, the country’s proud representative for the upcoming 72nd Miss World pageant, recently visited Hyderabad as part of her ongoing Beauty With a Purpose initiative titled Project EKTA.

During her visit, she spent time at the Aditya Mehta Foundation, where she interacted with para-athletes and differently-abled children, celebrating their resilience, determination, and unbreakable spirit.

In a heartwarming session, Miss India engaged with the kids, taught them the slogan of Telangana Tourism, and participated in several meaningful conversations that left a lasting impression. Her presence not only uplifted spirits but also reaffirmed the power of inclusion, compassion, and purpose-led beauty.

The event underscored her commitment to using her platform for positive change, and her project EKTA continues to bridge communities with empathy and unity.

The much-anticipated 72nd Miss World pageant will officially begin on May 7, 2025, with contestants from over 120 countries arriving in India for a month-long celebration of culture, talent, and purpose. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2025, marking a spectacular close to one of the most prestigious global beauty events.

Here are a few pictures from the visit:



















