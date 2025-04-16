Live
Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta Brings 'Beauty With a Purpose' to Hyderabad
Miss India 2023 visited Hyderabad as part of her Beauty With a Purpose initiative, Project EKTA. She engaged with para-athletes and differently-abled children at the Aditya Mehta Foundation, promoting inclusion and compassion.
Miss India 2023, the country’s proud representative for the upcoming 72nd Miss World pageant, recently visited Hyderabad as part of her ongoing Beauty With a Purpose initiative titled Project EKTA.
During her visit, she spent time at the Aditya Mehta Foundation, where she interacted with para-athletes and differently-abled children, celebrating their resilience, determination, and unbreakable spirit.
In a heartwarming session, Miss India engaged with the kids, taught them the slogan of Telangana Tourism, and participated in several meaningful conversations that left a lasting impression. Her presence not only uplifted spirits but also reaffirmed the power of inclusion, compassion, and purpose-led beauty.
The event underscored her commitment to using her platform for positive change, and her project EKTA continues to bridge communities with empathy and unity.
The much-anticipated 72nd Miss World pageant will officially begin on May 7, 2025, with contestants from over 120 countries arriving in India for a month-long celebration of culture, talent, and purpose. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2025, marking a spectacular close to one of the most prestigious global beauty events.
Here are a few pictures from the visit: