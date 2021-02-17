Miss India world 2020 Manasa Varanasi receives grand welcome at Hyderabad airport

Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2020 has received a warm welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on her arrival to hometown on Wednesday.

Dressed in a red gown, the beauty pageant looked splendid as she posed at the paparazzi with her family and friends. Speaking to the media, Manasa said that it feels surreal to have won the title. "It was not an easy journey and I cannot describe how good it feels now to be back home and share the moment with my family," she added.

Welcoming Manasa Varanasi, the city bikers took out a five-kilometre rally to celebrate her win.

Manasa, a resident of Hyderabad will represent India at the 70th Miss World beauty pageant in December 2021. Currently, she is working as a financial information exchange analyst at a financial firm. She graduated from Vasavi College of Engineering in Hyderabad.