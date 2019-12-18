MLA Anand urges KTR to grant development funds

Vikarabad: MLA Dr M Anand has urged the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Working President of TRS party, K T Rama Rao, to grant sufficient funds for development of the constituency. The MLA called on KTR at his residence in Hyderabad to congratulate him on completion of one year as the Working President of TRS and gifted him a sapling.

On the occasion, the MLA drew KTR's attention to development in the constituency and upcoming municipal elections. KTR hailed the MLA for mingling with the public by taking up several programmes like 'I love Vikarabad.' KTR assured the MLA of necessary funds for the development of the constituency. He also said that they were committed to the development of Ananthagiri as a tourist place.