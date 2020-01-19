MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy administers polio drops

LB Nagar: As part of the pulse polio programme, MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy administered polio drops to children below five years at Red Cross Hospital in the division on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said, "Everyone should bring awareness among people regarding polio vaccination and it should be given to all the eligible children. Then only, we can realise the polio-free society." Nalla Raghuma Reddy, Madhu Sagar, Kadamanchi Anand, Srinadh, Gowtham reddy, Santhosh, Srinivas and others were present.