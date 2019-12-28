MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao distributes CMRF cheques in Kukatpally
MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao distributed cheques to beneficiaries under CMRF, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes at his camp office on Friday.
He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his able administration and implementing several welfare schemes for benefit for the poor.
