MLA Mainampalli Hanmantha Rao holds public darbar, says working hard for development of Malkajgiri

Malkajgiri MLA Mainampalli Hanmantha Rao today held a public darbar with corporator Kanam Rajyalakshmi and officials of various departments at Siva Nagar under Vinayaka Division. MLA Mainampalli Hanmantha Rao said, "We are working hard for the development of Malkajgiri. We will work for the development of Malkajgiri.



He said that box drainage works were being carried out with the problem. In Sivanagar, a request was made for a road with 50 lux in Vinoba Nagar Ambedkar Nagar area of ​​box drain roads at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Electrical poles, street lights, water problem etc. were brought to the notice of the MLA. He assured that steps would be taken to resolve the issue.



DC Raju, EE Laxman, DE Mahesh, AE Deepak Jalandali Gm Sunil Kumar, DGM Bhaskar, ACP Gajanand, Electrical ADE Srinivas Reddy, AE Venkatesh, corporators Mina Upender Reddy, Prem Kumar, Jitendra Nath, former corporator Jagdish were present on the occasion. Goud, BaddamParashuram Reddy, Pitla Srinivas, Gnv Satish Kumar, Gunda Niranjan, Division President Tulsi Suresh, Fareed, Chandrakant, Prabhakar Reddy, Rajita, Lata, Balakrishna Gupta, Balraju Yadav, Pitla Nagraj, Santosh Ramdas, Pasha Boy, Shekhar Gowd, Various Colony Association Members etc. participated