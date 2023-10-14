Model G20 award ceremony at IIT-H recognises 7 pan-India winners

Hyderabad: The India Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), in collaboration with INYAS under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Education, hosted on Friday to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young leaders at the Model G20 award ceremony from all over the country.

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India was the chief guest, K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, was the guest of honour. Prof B S Murty, director, IIT-H, and other guests attended.

The ceremony was organised at the Technology Research Park, IIT-H. Prof Chandrasekhar Sharma, dean (sponsored research and consultancy), shared the six-month journey of the model G20 initiative with the gathering. Prof. Rajendra Singh Dhaka, IIT-Delhi and chair-INYAS thanked the participants.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof Murty said, "In the spirit of our motto, 'Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity,' IIT-H is deeply honoured to be a driving force in the MODEL G20 Award Ceremony.

This event embodies our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence among young leaders who are working tirelessly to address global challenges. We want our young folks to be job creators, not job-seekers, as IIT-H has supported 150+ startups so far, which have created Rs. 1200+ crore revenue and 1000+ jobs and recently selected 75 innovators across the country to foster a culture of innovation in our young minds.

The G20 platform, much like our institution, stands as a beacon for collaboration and global awareness. Together with INYAS and under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, we celebrate young leaders who personify our motto by finding innovative solutions for a sustainable and inclusive world, shaping a brighter future for all, not to be just AtmaNirbhar but be a global leader."

Sanjay K Murthy, appreciating the participants and coordinators' rigour, said, "This initiative is truly exceptional, particularly in the context of the National Education Policy's emphasis on multidisciplinary education. IIT-H stands at the forefront, not only leading the charge but also contributing significantly to the foundational document of the NEP in collaboration with other pioneering institutes and agencies.

We are taking the lead in enhancing digital public infrastructure, evident in projects like SWAYAM and DISHA at the school level. One of the major highlights during India's G20 presidency was the focus on research and the mobility of students and researchers, aiming to foster greater international collaboration.

This recognition of collaboration as the cornerstone to global success marks a significant development."

Congratulating the participants, Amitabh Kant shared an electronic message on occasion, saying, "As we gather to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the winners of this prestigious Model G20 competition, I want to express my deepest thanks to the IIT-H and the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) for their tireless efforts in organizing this remarkable event. The G-20 initiative, which engages students from over 60,000-degree colleges, universities, and technical institutions, is designed to expose them to the complexities of multilateral discussions on global challenges and pressing policy issues.