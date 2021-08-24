Modi government destroying democracy in India, lambasts Narayana

Hyderabad: National CPI secretary Dr K Narayana on Monday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Central government was killing people and democracy by shedding tears. He mocked that while Taliban leaders from Afghanistan were killing people with guns, the Modi government is killing the people in a peaceful manner. He said 19 national and regional parties had chalked out an action plan to highlight the government's anti-people policies.

Addressing the media, along with State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and former MP Aziz pasha in Makdhoom Bhavan, he alleged that the Centre had approved several important Bills in Parliament without discussions on public problems. Narayana quipped that he was clueless about the purpose of the recent Parliament session.

He mocked that the BJP leaders had embarked on Jana Ashirwad Yatra in order to divert people's attention from the NDA government's failures. Talking about Pegasus, he linked it with the Talibans, saying both were equally dangerous. He alleged that Modi was selling out the assets of the country to industrialists Ambani and Adani. The CPI leader charged the Centre with threatening some people in order to hand over all airports in the country.

Narayana alleged that the Centre had threatened the management of Mumbai Airport to handover the airport to Adani. Referring to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's comments about holding of Parliament sessions, he contended that Naidu had failed to run the House properly. He said that the party would hold an extensive meeting on September 4 and 5 in Delhi.