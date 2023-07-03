Modi meet to set tone for polls

Hyderabad: The comments which were being so far made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders against the BRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were just a prelude. The comments which were being so far made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders against the BRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were just a prelude. The July 8 Warangal meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister will be a different one, according to state BJP leaders.

The BJP has named the Warangal meeting as Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha. Speaking to Hans India, a member of the state BJP Core Committee said, “There will be more scathing attacks on the KCR government in the days to come as the saffron party has decoded a no-holds-barred stand vis a vis BRS in Telangana." The BJP leaders said the public meeting that would follow the laying of foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit would catapult the rank and file of the party into full-fledged poll mode. The national leadership, it is said, held several rounds of talks with key leaders from the state for the past two months. It had reviewed the outcome of Praja Sangrama Yatra of TBJP president Bandi Sanjay and how its sudden suspension had given a negative result.

It also focussed on the need for intensive micromanagement up to the booth level to reach out to the people across the state.

The BJP had lost some ground following sudden soft pedalling towards the BRS. This led to the speculations that the BJP and BRS are hand in glove. Added to this, the party leaders had started openly airing their dissent. It led to a situation where those who thought of joining the BJP moved towards the Congress. Even the proposed Khammam meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to be cancelled following cyclone in Gujarat.

The state party leaders who held a series of meetings with national leaders are learnt to have told the national leadership that if the central leadership does not give a clear indication to the people, the BJP would lose all the advantage it had gained. Hence, the state unit is now eagerly looking forward to the Prime Minister’s speech at Warangal.