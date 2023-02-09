Modi spoke blatant lies in Parl, charges Kavitha

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in response to President's Address was very disappointing.

In response to the Prime Minister's address in Lok Sabha, Kavitha said that the speech had no mention of Adani, no mention of the money lost by middle class people and common people. The speech was repetitive and heckling the opposition will not redeem the PM from his responsibilities, she said.

The BRS leader said that the country was watching the white lies of PM Modi and it would reflect in the next elections. She said that the BJP government has a habit of copying the schemes but does not implement. The Rythu Bandhu, a vision and flagship scheme of KCR government was adapted by the BJP with a great promise for the farmers were tactfully reduced year after year. Today when the PM spoke about PM Kisan Yojna, he openly lied about the figures of beneficiaries of the scheme.

She said that to speak lies in the Parliament is not a great trend in democracy. "If you believe that you can lie and still come back to power, the people will check arrogance. There's time for the PM and he must try and speak the truth now," she said.

Kavitha said that Adani became the second richest person in the world with the support of the government wherein many significant projects and sectors of national concern were also awarded to him. Adani's destiny was entwined with various projects of national concern. If he fails, it will be a subject that will affect the country because of the Government support, she said. If the PM is clear and not corrupt as he claims, if his biggest plank "Na khaunga, na khane dunga", if he's sticking to it then he must form a JPC or with a sitting Supreme Court judge form a 'Special Investigative Committee', she demanded.

The BRS leader said that it was okay for the PM to choose not to answer the opposition, but he was accountable to 140 crore Indians who he claims today were with him.