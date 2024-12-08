Mohan Babu's team denies reports of family dispute

Hyderabad: Reports of a property dispute in veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu’s household created a stir on Saturday. However, his PRO has firmly denied any such incident, calling the rumors baseless.

The issue came to light after Manchu Manoj, Mohan Babu’s younger son, reportedly dialed 100, alleging a disturbance at their residence in Jalpalli. Acting on the call, police arrived at the scene to investigate. However, they found no evidence of a scuffle or property-related conflict.

The police advised Manoj to file a formal written complaint if there were any grievances, but neither he nor Mohan Babu has submitted one so far.

Speaking to the media, Mohan Babu’s PRO clarified that no attack or altercation had occurred at the residence. "The reports are untrue and misleading," the PRO stated, urging the public not to believe unfounded rumors.

While the exact reason for Manoj’s call remains unclear, the denial from Mohan Babu’s team suggests there might have been a misunderstanding. Fans and well-wishers of the Manchu family are now awaiting further clarity on the situation.