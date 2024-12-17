Live
Mohan Babu's Two Guns Confirmed; Probe Intensifies
Hyderabad: The Pahadi Shareef police investigation into the alleged attack on TV9 reporter Ranjith by actor Mohan Babu is ongoing. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu clarified that there has been no delay in Mohan Babu's arrest and that the investigation is proceeding as per legal protocols.
The High Court has granted Mohan Babu an exemption until the 24th, said the Rachakonda CP. Police are exploring the possibility of questioning Mohan Babu after obtaining court permission.
During the investigation, police revealed that Mohan Babu possesses two licensed guns. One of the guns has already been surrendered in Chandragiri. However, there is suspense surrounding the surrender of the second firearm.
The Rachakonda CP further warned that if Mohan Babu fails to cooperate with the police investigation, legal action will be taken against him.
The case remains under close scrutiny as authorities continue their probe into the allegations. Further updates are expected after the court's decision regarding the questioning process.