MONIN Cup 2024 concluded its National Finale in Hyderabad

MONIN, the leading syrup brand in India and a trusted partner for hospitality professionals all over the world, has concluded MONIN Cup 2024 National Finale recently in Hyderabad. The contest encouraged new, young bartenders aged 18-27 years from across the world to highlight their talent as mixologists by creating original serves using MONIN products.

Bartenders from India were invited to enter the real Indian Heat held across four regions in India from July 30th, 2024 to August 28th, 2024. Hemanshu Badola took the top spot, earning a paid trip to the MONIN Cup Grand Finale in Bourges, France this December, where they will represent India on the global stage followed by Yathish Kumar V who came second and Cheasong Yonzon Lama as third.

The theme of the 2024 MONIN Cup is ‘Low is More’, a brief for aspiring bartenders to take inspiration from the current low and no alcohol trend. Participants were encouraged to create flavorful cocktails using MONIN's diverse portfolio, which includes syrups, fruit mixes, purees, crushes, sauces, and frappe powders. MONIN's wide range of products give the bartenders a lot of freedom to experiment, innovate and curate exquisite drinks aligned with the current trends.

Finalists developed their skills by learning from the best, receiving critiques on presentation, technique, and flavor profile from industry experts. Germain Araud, Managing Director of Monin India Pvt Ltd, enthusiastically expressed, "The MONIN Cup competitions serve as an exceptional platform for budding bartenders across the country to showcase their remarkable talent on a global stage. Our aim has always been to provide a professional arena for them to flourish and acquire new skills. The opportunity to represent their homeland is indeed a significant achievement. Through events like the MONIN Cup, Monin India exhibits steadfast support for the bartending community, fostering skill development, recognition, and representation on an international scale. We are excited to see the national winner perform well at the Grand Finale in France “

Staying abreast of trends is crucial for hospitality venues to maintain relevance. This year's theme presents young Indian bartenders with an ideal opportunity to refine their skills in crafting cocktails. With MONIN's comprehensive product range, they can experiment with flavors, infuse unique twists and captivate our judges' palates.

MONIN encourages prospective entrants from across the hospitality industry to join this celebration of the art of mixology. Competitions like MONIN Cup are key to ensuring a bright future for the drinks industry by bolstering the next generation of bartending talent, whom MONIN is always eager to support.