Moosarambagh bridge, Jiyaguda road shut as Musi river overflows

Hyderabad: With the water flow rising in the Musi River, residents living along its banks are feeling anxious and preparing to confront the challenging situation. Following the opening of gates at Himayat Sagar, traffic at the Moosarambagh and Jiyaguda bridges has been brought to a halt, and commuters have been advised to take alternative routes.Following continuous heavy rains in the city, five gates of the Himayat Sagar have been opened to increase water discharge.

The Musi River, which passes through the city, has been receiving massive inflows from upstream. People residing in low-lying areas on the banks of the Musi, such as Malakpet, Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, and Golnaka, have been put on alert. As a precautionary measure, the Moosarambagh-Amberpet bridge and Jiyaguda road have been closed to commuters.

Traffic police have placed barricades to prevent vehicles from entering the bridge at Moosarambagh and the 100 ft road at Jiyaguda. Slow-moving traffic was observed at both stretches.

The traffic police and civic body authorities are closely monitoring the water levels in the Musi River.Additionally, the service road at Rajendranagar ORR Exit No. 17 has been closed due to flooding. The Himayat Sagar service road will remain shut as a safety precaution during the water release.

Meanwhile, with the water level rising close to the small bridge at Malakpet, locals are worried about the risk of flooding in nearby localities. “Once the water levels rise and flow from above the bridge, it means houses start to get flooded. People here are keeping tabs on the water level, and for now, it has not touched the bridge,” said Sarwar, a resident near Chaderghat’s small bridge.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy has directed officials to stay vigilant and coordinate with the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district administrations, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the police to monitor the situation.