More pains with rains for Telangana
Hyderabad: The Meteorological department has predicted more rains for another four days. It said that the low pressure formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas has weakened and the surface circulation is continuing over south Odisha. Due to this effect, light to moderate rains will occur in the state for another four days.
It said that from Friday till Saturday morning there will be heavy rains in North Telangana and light to moderate rains are likely to occur at many places on Friday and Saturday. In this background, yellow alert has been issued to the districts of North Telangana.
On Thursday also heavy rains fell in many districts. Some other districts including Hyderabad received moderate rains. Nizamabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 42.3 mm. The Meteorological Department has said that rainfall will remain promising during the southwest monsoon season this year. It explained that while the normal rainfall in the state is 72.10 cm this season, 74.35 cm was recorded on Thursday.