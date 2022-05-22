Motorists to be charge-sheeted for air horns, tweaked horns

Hyderabad: The air horns or multi toned horns or tweaked horns are now a major concern for the traffic police department.

With the growing number of complaints against such horns, the department has decided to take stringent action against the violators by charge sheeting the violators.

The Hyderabad traffic police have booked 3,320 motorists for using prohibited multi-toned horns and air horns and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on the motorists. The horns were also removed from the vehicle and seized, said the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), AV Ranganath.

He added, "charge-sheets would be filed in the court against owners of such vehicles from June onwards and the violators will also face prosecution. The traffic police launched a special drive against noise pollution caused due to the prohibited horns in the city from May 10."

"The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 asserts that, no motor vehicle should be fitted with any multi-toned horn giving, a succession of different notes or with any other sound producing device giving an unduly horn, shrill, loud or alarming noise," he said.

"The Rule 119 of CMVR, 1989, postulates that "every motor vehicle shall be fitted with electric horn" only. Section 52 of The Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 bars alteration in motor vehicles with those originally specified by the manufacturer and whoever violates prescribed standards in relation to the noise pollution will be punished U/s 190(2) of MV Act, 1988," Ranganath said. He added that High Court of Telangana in February 2022 directed the police to remove the prohibited multi-toned horns/sirens/hooters and to take appropriate action in accordance with law against violators. The traffic police will be continuing the special drive and book cases against the violators.