Moulali-Sanatnagar MMTS trains to come on tracks soon
The second line between Moulali-Sanatnagar, which was undertaken as part of the second phase of MMTS, has been completed
Hyderabad : A good news for passengers of Moulali and Sanatnagar. Moulali-Hitech City MMTS train will be launched soon and these trains are likely to run by February. The second line between Moulali-Sanatnagar, which was undertaken as part of the second phase of MMTS, has been completed. With this, there was an opportunity to run MMTS trains directly from Moulali to Lingampally via Hi-Tech City.
Six more stations will be available between Maulali-Sanatnagar in a total area of 22 km. With this, it will be possible for those from those areas to reach the areas where IT companies are located in just 30 minutes.
BT Srinivas, General Secretary of the Union of Colony Welfare Associations said that there are 25,000 to 30,000 IT employees in Malkajigiri constituency. At present, they are facing difficulties of traveling in their own vehicles via Neredmet, RK Pura Bridge, Cantonment and Begumpet to reach the IT Corridor.
Now MMTS will run from Sanatnagar, Peerjadiguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevinagar, Ammuguda, Naredmet and Housing Board Colony stations, so the travel difficulties of those areas will be over.