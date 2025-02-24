Muslim outfits’ chorus against Wakf Bill gets louder in State

Hyderabad: With the aim of mobilising public support against the Wakf Amendment bill, various Muslim groups begin holding a series of meetings to chalk out a plan of action. As the State government is planning to hold a special session in the first week of March, they also demanded the ruling Congress to pass a resolution in tune with the stand taken by the party at national level.

The Muslim groups which remained sceptical about the bill have upped their ante following the tabling of the report of the Joint Committee on The Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 earlier this month in the Parliament. Backed by political groups in the State, the debate has intensified as the Ramzan fast approaches. While some argue of escalating the protests during the holy month, others opinionated that a massive rally be taken out following Ramzan in the State capital.

During the intellectuals round table meeting on Wakf Amendment Bill organised by Telangana Muslim Organisations JAC on February 22, the participants demanded that the government pass a resolution in the Assembly against the bill and send it to the Union government. In the programme presided over by Saleem Pasha, the leaders discussed the chronology of events throughout the past few decades and alleged that the community was deliberately being pushed to relative poverty by snatching away all their rights.

During Sunday’s programme organised by the Congress leaders Osman Al hajiri (Contested MLA Karwan constituency) and Shaikh Akbar (Contested MLA Malakpet constituency), the CPI leader and former MP Aziz Pasha said that he was pursuing the matter at national level and the Muslim intelligentia has decided to submit a memorandum to the President of India shortly. “Deliberations are going on at the national capital and Muslim Personal Law Board is keenly watching over the developments. For now political leaders opposing the bill will hold demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on March 10,” informed Aziz Pasha.

The Congress leaders announced that following the month of Ramzan, a massive rally will be taken out in the first week of April as a mark of protest against the Bill. “We shall fight it out to protect the Wakf lands,” asserted Osman Al Hajri.

PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud offered all the support for protecting the Wakf lands. He said that the Congress has always supported the marginalised and the party was ready to protect the rights of the community.