Nagarjuna Nagar faces nagging issue of stench

Tarnaka: The issue of garbage dumping in open plots is leaving the residents of Nagarjuna Nagar in Tarnaka very annoyed. With many of the open plots turned into garbage dumps, the residents said that they feel suffocated with constant stench emanating from these dumps which just increase day-after-day owing to sheer negligence of civic authorities to lift the waste.

Compounding their woes are problems of open nala, bad internal roads, mosquito menace and many. They said that the open nala, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, swells during rains with dirty water from it inundating the colony roads and houses.

"The open dump yards are making our lives miserable. There seems to be no value for our lives as we are forced to put up with stench and mosquitoes. The GHMC workers after collecting garbage from various colonies dump it here. They segregate the garbage and transfer it to Jawahar Nagar yard. Day-after-day, the situation is turning from bad to worse. Despite multiple complaints, the authorities are turning a blind eye to our suffering," lamented B Omprakash, president of Nagarjuna Nagar.

"Thanks to officials' negligence that the once water-filled Errakunta Tank has become totally dry now. The lands sharks have gobbled up over 15 acres of the Tank with just 8 of the 23 acres remaining. Many times, we have urged the officials concerned to restore the tank and beautify it. But no amount of pleading has helped," said a resident of Nagarjuna Nagar.

"The road abutting the Errakunta Tank is in bad shape. Further, the mosquito menace has increased manifold due to open garbage dumps and the nala. It would be better if the GHMC authorities take note of our requests and clean the area," added another resident of Nagarjuna Nagar.