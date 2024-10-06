Nalgonda farmers support Musi development project

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday mobilised Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy farmers to exhibit their support for the Musi project.

With the Opposition parties questioning Telangana government’s motives over the Rs 1 lakh crore project, the Congress party as part of confronting the allegations began roping in farmers for the cause. The party leaders held a meeting of farmers affected by the polluted river. It is being alleged that nearly 1 lakh acre across six constituencies in and around Hyderabad are affected due to contaminants.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy who organised the meeting of affected farmers due to the river pollution, said the polluted river was causing devastation the lives of people residing in combined Nalgonda district. He said that even future generations are affected by the polluted water and besides crops.