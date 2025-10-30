Narayana Schools empower young voices through Master Orator contest

Hyderabad: Narayana Schools organised the Master Orator Contest – Season 6, a nationwide initiative aimed at nurturing students’ public speaking skills, confidence and creativity. The contest, held from July to October across Telangana and continuing in other states, saw 100 percent participation from Narayana campuses in the region.

Students from Grades Ito IX showcased their talents through engaging speeches on topics such as ‘If I Could Talk to Animals’, ‘If I Became a Superhero’ and ‘One Thing I Would Change in the World.’ Senior students addressed global issues inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Quality Education, Gender Equality and Climate Action.

Participants were judged on body language, language proficiency, content, creativity and voice modulation. Winners received trophies for their outstanding performances.

Speaking on the occasion,. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said the contest helps children “find their voice and express their ideas with confidence and purpose.”

With over four decades of excellence and 500 schools nationwide, Narayana continues to empower students through holistic education guided by its philosophy — “Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.”