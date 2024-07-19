Narayana unveils ‘Guidecast’, a podcast offering expert insights

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions has launched a new podcast called ‘Guidecast’. The podcast will cover multiple topics, such as mental well-being, physical well-being, and aims to help parents strengthen their relationship with children.

Expert speakers will address these topics, emphasising their importance and providing valuable insights. The first season will focus on mental well-being, offering guidance and support to help students navigate the challenges they face.

Through Guidecast, Narayana aims at providing insightful discussions, expert advice, and inspiring stories to assist parents in navigating their child’s journey with confidence and clarity. The podcast will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@thenarayanagroup/podcasts