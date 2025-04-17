National Herald is a 5K freedom fighters initiative that fell into hands of ‘fake Gandhis’: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the Congress government has been involved in multiple instances of corruption and irregularities throughout the country’s history, including the Bofors, 2G, and coal scams.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Wednesday, he alleged “Now, it appears to be attempting to misappropriate thousands of crores in the National Herald case as well.”

“The National Herald was established by freedom fighters. However, through this newspaper, assets are allegedly being transferred to a real estate company linked to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. The Congress party has resorted to a shameful act of resorting to the protests when the case is being investigated. If the Congress party truly believed in the law, it would not resort to such protests. The Nehru family does not seem to have any intention of serving the country; rather, it appears focused on exploiting it,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said that from the Bofors scam to the National Herald case, the Congress party has consistently been associated with corruption. The party has weakened political systems and constitutional institutions, turning the nation into a hub of corruption.

“This case is not new. When the Congress party was in power, on November 1, 2012, Subramanian Swamy filed a case in the Delhi court during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister.” It was evident that Sonia and Rahul had diverted the assets of the National Herald to their real estate company during the UPA regime. The Congress party had provided a loan of Rs 90 crore to this newspaper, which was subsequently diverted to the real estate company for Rs 50 lakh.

Subramanian Swamy explained in court how the company led by Sonia and Rahul took possession of these assets. “When they sought to dismiss the case at the High Court, their plea was rejected, and the court stated that an investigation should take place.” Further, in 2016, the Supreme Court also rejected Sonia and Rahul’s request to dismiss the case. They argue that these issues have only surfaced since Modi became Prime Minister.

Kishan Reddy said “Sonia, Rahul, and other Congress leaders are trying to portray themselves as innocent. The Congress party seems to have forgotten the coal scam, 2G scam, Bofors scam, and AgustaWestland scam. There is substantial primary evidence suggesting that Sonia and Rahul have committed crimes. Will they continue to mislead the public?” he asked.

The Congress party’s attempts to downplay corruption and irregularities are once again being revealed. People are mocking the protests and dharnas being organised by Congress leaders, who seem to be acting as if they are possessed. They are trying to protect Sonia and Rahul, who are ensnared in corruption scandals.

Approximately 5,000 freedom fighters were shareholders in the National Herald, but “today, fake Gandhis are in control. If the Congress party provided Rs 90 crore to the National Herald newspaper but then tied up the funds for just Rs 50 lakh to a company where Rahul and Sonia are majority shareholders. This raises serious concerns,” he said.

“The BJP’s Telangana branch condemns these actions, while Congress continues to protest. Constitutional bodies should recognise that they need not fear these protests. According to the court’s orders, a thorough investigation must be conducted. The investigation agencies will not stand by silently as they witness the corruption and irregularities that have been committed. The ED has sought permission to seize properties located in Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal, Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore,” the Union Minister added.