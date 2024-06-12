Live
NCW to hold 2-day training for women in geo-spatial technology
Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with NGO Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) and in association with Earth Sight Foundation, Institute of Inclusive Governance Hyderabad and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad are organising a two-day capacity building programme for women in geo-spatial technology on June 20, 21.
Elected women representatives, women working in government offices in various departments like agriculture, water/irrigation, soil conservation, Panchayat Raj, etc., women working in NGOs related to disaster management, environment, climate change, soil, water rejuvenation etc. can register for the programme. The two-day training programme will cover topics such as identification of geo-spatial information obtained from satellites and other sources for rural and urban development; addressing water, agriculture, forest, environment, flood, drought and climate impacts in Telangana and Andhra region using satellite-based information; knowing the simple and user-friendly tools and open source data provided by ISRO and foreign satellites; practice these tools, etc. The batch size will be 50.
The last date of registration for the programme is June 12. The training will take place at NRSC, 6, Medak Rd, IDA Jeedimetla, Chinthal, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. Those interested can register at: https://rmponweb.org/satellite3/