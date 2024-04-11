NDSA suspects deviations in Medigadda construction

Hyderabad: Why did the piers of Medigadda barrage sink? Were there any changes and deviations in the barrage designs? What was the role of officers in these deviations? These are some of the issues which are being probed by the NDSA (National Das Safety Authority). Top irrigation officials said that the NDSA had sent a questionnaire to the engineers who were part of the official team to oversee the Kaleshwaram project works during the construction period.

It is learnt that the technical teams have sent in their replies raised by the NDSA. The NDSA suspects that there have been deviations from the original designs and because of the hurry which the then government had shown to complete the project, safety norms were given a go-by.

Top officials said that NDSA is of the view that the barrage construction was not done as per the technical standards. Instead, the contract agency under the pressure from the site engineers took up simultaneous construction of the raft on sand with cement foundation and other structures.



On the instructions from the CMO, multiple works for barrage were taken up and it could be the main reason for the weakening of the piers. It required at least three weeks for curing of the pier structures. But the works above the piers were completed without proper curing. Officials said that the NDSA was seeking minute details pertaining to the construction activity from the day one to the completion of the barrage with documentary evidence from the authority. This vital information was enough to fix the reasons behind the sinking of the piers to take further action. The role of the contract agency in the construction activity in violation of technical standards was also under probe, according to sources. The contract company L&T claimed it had completed the works as per the designs and schedule prepared by the previous BRS government.