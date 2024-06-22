NEET fiasco: Student groups try to lay siege to Kishan Reddy’s residence

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing campaign against the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper leak scam, the student leaders attempted to lay siege to the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, during morning hours. They were representing NSUI, SFI, AISF and scores of other Unions.

The protesting students who were led by MLC Balmoor Venkat, amidst sloganeering reached the Union Minister’s residence. They later tried to break the security cover prompting the police to detain scores of them, most of whom were later shifted to Nallakunta police station.

The student organisations have been demanding that the Union government conduct a probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, while terminating the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET and being blamed for the entire fiasco.









In a media statement Venkat said that since the student leaders were not provided appointment by the Union Minister they had resorted to the act and attempted to lay siege to his residence. “From Telugu states alone 60,000 students have appeared for this test. At least now Kishan Reddy should take forward the legitimate demands of students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s high time the Union government apologises to 24 lakh families across India, who have invested greatly in their children,” he urged.

