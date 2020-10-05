Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad to reopens tomorrow

Hyderabad: After being shut for more than six months, Nehru Zoological Park at Bahadurpura, is all set to reopen from Tuesday, the zoo authorities announced on Saturday. Given the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, visitors are to follow a new set of guidelines to avoid overcrowding in the zoo premises.



The zoo which was closed on March 15 due to the Covid-19 situation, would be reopened with standard operating procedure (SOP) for safety of visitors, staff and animals.

The authorities have requested children below 10 years and adults above 65 years to avoid visiting the zoo. Visitors will not be allowed without face masks and have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance. Any visitor with high temperature or any suspected symptoms of Covid-19 will not be permitted to enter the zoo. All visitors must maintain social distancing norms. Spitting in the zoo premises is strictly prohibited and is punishable with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Visitors have to use a medicated foot bath at the entrance of the zoo. They should avoid touching barricades and other surfaces so as to minimise chances of spread and contamination. The visitors shall move along the designated pathway only, the official said. Outside food is allowed, but the visitors have to eat food at the designated eating places identified for the purpose. Sanitisers would be installed in places like ticket counters, entrance, exits, toilets etc.

Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) will run with 50 per cent occupancy to maintain social distance. Security persons will be placed at places where huge crowds are anticipated to monitor social distancing among visitors. Signboards will be erected informing Covid protocol at several locations.

Guest house booking will not be allowed. Facilities like Nocturnal House, Aquarium, Fossil Museum, and Natural History Museum will not be opened for visitors for some time. The ticket counter personnel, security personnel, BOV drivers have to wear face shields as they have to interact with the public.