Nekrampur residents cry foul over razing of idol immersion pond

Hyderabad: The Ganesh immersion pond near Neknampur Lake has been allegedly demolished by authorities to help construction of a venture close by. The pond was built to protect the lake from pollution and is the only facility for the residents of Neknampur to perform immersion of idols.

According to a resident and lake activist Madhulika S, the demolition of immersion walls was started on Sunday morning. Though residents and activists tried stopping it went on and walls were pulled down.

The lake is one of the most protected and preserved water bodies in the city. Several top leaders and officials visited it for various activities in order to preserve nature. But still authorities allegedly ignored efforts of the locals and activists to protect the lake and demolished the walls.

Activist and founder of Dhruvansh Madhulika said, "The walls of immersion pond have been demolished to drain out water to support the drizzle project coming up at the lake. Its wall was constructed by the Irrigation department in 2017 as a weir for Chinna Cheruvu to store water in the lake. Since Dhruvansh maintains the lake and ensures that the inlet and outlet are always open, never the upstream of the lake has been waterlogged in the last six years."

Activists, along with residents, inquired with the JCB operator who was demolishing the walls. He replied "it is being done on the order of the Manikonda municipal commissioner to avoid water-logging. Though the commissioner confirmed the demolition and assured the walls will be restored once again, the activists said there is no proof of water-logging; but still the walks have been demolished. They can't be restored as water is continuously flowing, said Madhulika.

She said with the Ganesh Festival approaching, damaging the immersion pond will lead to pollution of the lake. Even after explaining issues the commissioner reportedly told the activist that the municipality has permission from the assistant engineer of the Irrigation department to break the walls.

Residents and activists, along with Dhruvansh volunteers, who have been maintaining the lake for several years tried contacting the AE, who failed to respond.

"Why break when u have to restore in one month? asked Madhulika, but the commissioner failed to convince the activists and residents of Neknampur.

The activists alleged that the demolition has been done to benefit 'Drizzle Project' being taken up in the buffer zone of the lake. The project got permission for three underground cellars;to avoid water logging in the cellars they have demolished the walls, claimed Madhulika.

She said during heavy rain while water in the lake comes to the upstream point first the drizzle area drowns in water. "Since the construction of cellars is facing issues, the lake is being drained out. The private builders are also creating a park in survey no 336 which is government patta land on 1.5 acres at Neknampur Lake.

Residents, activists and lake-lovers of the area demanded the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister protect the lake by not allowing the venture. They sought action against encroachers of government land.