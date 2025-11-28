Neptune Campus Celebrates Annual Day

The Creek Planet School, Neptune Campus, Hyderabad, celebrated its Annual Day ‘Sangam’ at B.R. Ambedkar Stadium, BHEL, with the theme “Bharatiya Gyana Parampara: A Tapestry of Triumph.” The event highlighted India’s ancient wisdom, cultural heritage, and scientific legacy through student-led exhibits, vibrant performances, and insightful presentations.

Chief Guest Shri L.V. Subramanian encouraged embracing schools that nurture timeless values. Attended by Chairman Bollineni Seenaiah, MD Edupuganti Narendra Prasad, and FEI members, the celebration featured Welcome Dance, Shristi Tarangini, and Principal Shampa Ghosh’s address on holistic development. The Grand Finale and Vote of Thanks concluded a memorable evening blending culture, tradition, and knowledge.