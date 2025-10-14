Live
New Arogya Bharat Hospital opens for underserved communities
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender inaugurated the newly established Arogya Bharat Hospital in Gundla Pochampally, set up under the auspices of the Nithya Sai Charitable Trust. The hospital aims to provide affordable and accessible medical services to economically disadvantaged communities in the region.
Speaking after the inauguration on Monday, Rajender lauded the initiative as a commendable step towards inclusive healthcare. “The establishment of Arogya Bharat Hospital is a good development for Gundla Pochampally. It reflects the spirit of service and commitment to public welfare,” he said. The Nithya Sai Charitable Trust, led by Dr Raghu, Dr Pratish, and a dedicated team of medical professionals, has been delivering healthcare services for over 23 years. Their mission has consistently focused on extending quality treatment to the poor, often at minimal or no cost.
The hospital is equipped to offer general and specialised medical care, with plans to expand diagnostic and emergency services in the coming months. “We sincerely hope to succeed in providing medical services to the poor in this area at the lowest possible cost,” said Dr Raghu, reaffirming the Trust’s long-standing commitment.