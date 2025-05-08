Live
New Bus Services Launched from Cherlapally Railway Station to Key Areas in Hyderabad
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started bus services from Cherlapally Railway Station to various parts of the city on 14 routes. These buses will travel both ways from the station to popular destinations in Hyderabad, including Suchitra, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Afzalgunj, Kondapur, Manikonda, Borabanda, and Patancheru.
A video with details about the bus routes, numbers, destinations, and daily trips was shared on TSRTC’s social media handle (@TGSRTCHQ on X). Bus timings will be displayed at the stations soon.
Bus Services Starting Early
To help passengers arriving on late-night or early-morning trains, 15 buses will wait at the railway terminal overnight. These buses will start operating from 3:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. daily, with about 40 to 45 buses running during that time. If there is more demand, more buses may be added.
Key Routes
Here are some of the routes with the number of trips:
Route 10H: Cherlapally to Kondapur – 4 trips daily
Route 16A: Cherlapally to Secunderabad – 11 trips daily
Route 16AK: Cherlapally to Secunderabad – 2 trips daily
Route 16C: Cherlapally to Secunderabad – 6 trips daily
Route 16H/49M: Cherlapally to Mehdipatnam – 12 trips daily
Route 24S: Cherlapally to Suchitra – 18 trips daily
Route 47L: Cherlapally to Manikonda – 2 trips daily
Route 71A: Cherlapally to Afzalgunj – 22 trips daily
Route 113F: Cherlapally to Borabanda – 22 trips daily
Route 113M: Cherlapally to Mehdipatnam – 3 trips daily
Route 250C: Cherlapally to Secunderabad – 105 trips daily
Route 250/49M: Cherlapally to Mehdipatnam – 16 trips daily
Route 250/219: Cherlapally to Patancheru – 12 trips daily
Route 300: Cherlapally to Mehdipatnam – daily service
Future Plans
G.N. Pavithra, the regional manager (Secunderabad Division), mentioned that they are in talks with South Central Railway to display bus timings in the railway terminal and on foot overbridges for better accessibility.