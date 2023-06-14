New temporary booking office opened at Secunderabad Railway Station 

Hyderabad: As part of the Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment, the new Temporary Booking Office opened at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday.

The new temporary booking office is located near the exit gate which is near to the Parcel office and Gate No 5, on the north side of the station building. The office has been equipped with 10 counters and were replaced with the 9 functional counters which were being operated near gate no 3 of the present station building.

This office will provide all facilities to the passengers like purchase of unreserved (general) tickets, platform tickets, renewal of season tickets as well as enquiry facility.

In addition, to further provide all avenues to passengers, four Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have also been provided. This number will be enhanced in due course of time. Passengers can also continue to book their tickets through UTS App from their mobile, which provides all facilities as well.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said “The works of Secunderabad Station Upgradation are proceeding at a fast pace and works are being continuously monitored at every stage so as to complete it within the scheduled time period of 36 months. He also appealed the passengers to cooperate with railways in availing their ticket services from the new temporary booking office as well as from the UTS App on their mobiles.