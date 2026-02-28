New Zonal Commissioner meets Karnan to boost civic services

A day after assuming charge as Rajendra Nagar Zonal Commissioner, Manda Makarandu met GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan at the GHMC head office on Friday, marking the beginning of coordinated efforts to strengthen civic administration in the zone.

Makarandu paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner and presented him with a bouquet on the occasion. Commissioner Karnan congratulated her on taking charge of the Rajendra Nagar Zone and extended his best wishes for her new assignment.

During the meeting, key issues concerning the Rajendra Nagar zone were discussed, including ongoing development programmes, sanitation management, and field-level implementation of civic services. The Commissioner reviewed the status of various infrastructure works and emphasized the need for speedy execution of development projects.

He directed the Zonal Commissioner to closely monitor works on the ground and ensure that development programmes are completed within stipulated timelines. Stressing the importance of sanitation, Karnan instructed that cleanliness drives and waste management activities be carried out more effectively, with special attention to field supervision and public feedback.

The meeting underscored GHMC’s focus on strengthening governance at the zonal level and accelerating development initiatives to improve civic amenities for residents of Rajendra Nagar.