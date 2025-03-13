Newly nominated member takes oath at SCB Board meeting

Hyderabad: Banuka Narmada Mallikarjun was announced as the new of nominated member of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) at the board meeting held on Wednesday.

During the Board meeting, the newly nominated member took oath. Later, public issues were discussed within the board’s jurisdiction.

In the meeting, it was decided that bills of borewell meters should handed over to the state government, and for that an approval would be taken from the state government.

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh raised the issue of lack of proper roads, drinking water facilities, borewells and even lack of toilet facilities in 108 Bazaar, Chinna Kamela and other areas.

The MLA said that the work will be completed if funds are allocated from the MLA funds, but the state government has not agreed to the terms for allocating funds for work on lands owned by the central government. Priority should be given to these works in the cantonment funds and that toilets should be built immediately in those areas so that women will live with self-respect, he said.

Meanwhile, members of Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) once again submitted a representation letter to officials of SCB and urged for the upcoming elevated corridor project to be widened by 100 feet and demanded to provide complete clarity and fair compensation in the form of equivalent-value land for those whose properties were being acquired.