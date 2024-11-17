  • Menu
Nexus Select Malls to adopt two lakes

Nexus Select Malls to adopt two lakes
Hyderabad: Nexus Select Malls has announced the adoption of two lakes- Gurunath Cheruvu Lake and Khaidama Lake as part of its ‘Lakes of Happyness’ initiative.

The rejuvenation of two lakes Gurunath Cheruvu Lake and Khaidama Lake in Hyderabad, each covering 19 acres, in partnership with the Maligavad Foundation.

This is Nexus Select Mall’s largest lake rejuvenation project to date, dedicated to enhancing water quality, promoting biodiversity, and supporting the well-being of surrounding communities.

