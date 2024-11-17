Live
- Living to Dance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th November 2024
- Congress dares Kishan to bathe in Musi
- Kishan launches Musi Nidra programme
- ‘Yuva Utsav-2024’ commences
- Fire safety drill held at Secretariat
- Meru Srujan 2024: A Spectacular Celebration of Talent and Culture
- Representatives of VIDASAM demand resignation of YSRCP MLAs
- Police grill BRS leader Jaipal Yadav
- Revanth sells 6Gs to woo voters in Maharashtra
Just In
Nexus Select Malls to adopt two lakes
Highlights
Nexus Select Malls has announced the adoption of two lakes- Gurunath Cheruvu Lake and Khaidama Lake as part of its ‘Lakes of Happyness’ initiative.
Hyderabad: Nexus Select Malls has announced the adoption of two lakes- Gurunath Cheruvu Lake and Khaidama Lake as part of its ‘Lakes of Happyness’ initiative.
The rejuvenation of two lakes Gurunath Cheruvu Lake and Khaidama Lake in Hyderabad, each covering 19 acres, in partnership with the Maligavad Foundation.
This is Nexus Select Mall’s largest lake rejuvenation project to date, dedicated to enhancing water quality, promoting biodiversity, and supporting the well-being of surrounding communities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS