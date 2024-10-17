NIMS celebrates a decade of 1,000 kidney transplants

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, the Urology team at NIMS (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences) has completed 1,000 kidney transplants over the past decade, marking a significant milestone in the institution's renal transplant programme.

According to the NIMS doctors, with a commitment to saving lives and providing hope, the team has celebrated ten consecutive years of performing over 100 transplants annually. The NIMS renal transplant programme, established in 1989, has emerged as a beacon of hope for patients across the region. With the introduction of the Jeevandan cadaver transplantation programme, the pace of transplant operations significantly accelerated. Since the beginning of 2015, the dedicated team of urologists has successfully completed 1,000 kidney transplants, including many paediatric transplants, underscoring their commitment to saving lives. The total number of kidney transplant surgeries performed at NIMS has now reached 1730, including over 1200 transplants conducted since 2012.

These life-saving surgeries were provided free of charge under the Aarogyasri Health Scheme, funded by the government of Telangana. This year, the team has conducted 101 kidney transplants till date, comprising 55 live-related and 46 deceased donor transplants. These complex transplant surgeries were carried out by the same dedicated team that also performs over 900 to 1,000 other urological procedures each month, including surgeries for renal stones, prostate issues, cancer, reconstructive urology, robotic techniques, and paediatric urology.

The surgeries were performed by the team of urologists headed by Professor and HOD Dr Rahul Devraj and comprising of senior Professor Dr Ram Reddy, Dr Vidyasagar, Dr Ramachandraiah, Dr Raghuveer, Dr Charan Kumar, Dr Dheeraj, Dr Vishnu, Dr Janaki, Dr Harsha, Dr Pavan, Dr Suraj Kumar, Dr Poovarasan, Dr Shahrukh, and Dr Anant, Dr Rakesh, Dr Abhishek, Dr Anupama, Dr Madhusudhan, Dr Nishant, Dr Tagore, Dr Srujan, and Dr Veda Prakesh.