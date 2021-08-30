Nizam's kin scotches property selling reports

Hyderabad: The grandson of the VII Nizam Dilshad Jah on Sunday denied reports that he was selling the last Nizam's properties.



Addressing media persons here, with Mir Milad Ali Khan and Sajjad Ali Khan, Dilshad said that he had complete ownership rights over the five acres in Dargah Hazrath Khaleej Khan, Kismatpura.

He alleged that two members of the Nizam's Aukhaf Committee Syed Quadri Faiz Khan and Faiz Jung circulated false report that he was selling the land. He made it clear that he has been protecting the Nizam's properties since 1984.

Dilshad also made it clear that the committee was not official. while claiming that he had proof to prove his ownership of the disputed five acres. He said he would approach a court to get justice on the issue.