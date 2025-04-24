No Pakistani Nationals Found in Hyderabad on SAARC Visas

A day after the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ordered the return of Pakistani citizens on SAARC visas, law enforcement teams in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda carried out record checks and field visits Thursday and reported zero matches.

The CCS decision, issued Wednesday, instructed authorities to identify Pakistani nationals residing under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and initiate their repatriation under national security protocols. In response, Special Branch units across the three commissionerates cross-referenced official registries with on-site inspections in residential districts.

After several hours of inquiry, officials confirmed that no individual holding a SAARC visa was found living within the combined jurisdictions of Hyderabad, Cyberabad or Rachakonda police forces. “Our audit of immigration files and ground verification yielded no entries for Pakistani nationals under the SAARC scheme,” stated a Special Branch spokesperson.

Cyberabad and Rachakonda commands echoed the finding, each reporting an absence of eligible visa-holders in their areas. Police have asked citizens to report any person whose status may appear irregular.

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme grants visa-free entry to 24 categories of travelers, including judges of superior courts, members of parliament, senior government officials, business leaders, accredited journalists and athletes. The suspension of this scheme for Pakistani nationals follows other measures aimed at tightening border controls and enhancing internal security.